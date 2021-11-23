Coronavirus: UAE reports 70 Covid-19 cases, 86 recoveries, no deaths

Over 99.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 1:54 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 70 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 86 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 323,348 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 23 are 741,170, while total recoveries stand at 736,333. The death toll now stands at 2,144.

Ahead of the UAE National Day holidays the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) has issued travel tips for citizens to follow amidst Covid-19.

On the MOFAIC website, the travel instructions are tailored according to each country of interest, guiding UAE travellers with all the requirements they need before, during and after travel and listing the countries open for travel.

Upon returning, travellers must follow the UAE health measures to ensure public safety and wellbeing.

Abu Dhabi is the first jurisdiction globally to share real-world evidence on the use of Sotrovimab in Covid-19 patients, following the treatment of more than 23,000 high-risk Covid-19 patients.

The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, will research the effectiveness of the Covid-19 medication Sotrovimab and share it with the international medical community, enhancing the emirate's position as a leading destination for medical research.

The DoH and GlaxoSmithKline have expanded their research and use of Sotrovimab anti-Covid-19 medication, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s pandemic response and position as the regional life sciences hub.

A Dubai-based travel agency has agreed to cover the pre-travel RT-PCR costs of his employees.

Indian businessman and managing director of Smart Travels Afi Ahmed has promised to pay for his employees' mandatory pre-travel RT-PCR tests.

"I will pay for the tests as long as pre-travel Covid-19 tests are mandatory," said Ahmed. He employs a total of 34 staff across all branches of Smart Travels.

The company will also pay for the return tests, to be taken 48 hours before their journey, and the rapid RT-PCR tests that must be taken at the airport before return.