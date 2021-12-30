Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 2,300-mark

The number of active cases now stands at 13,169.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 1:56 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 2:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,366 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 840 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Over 110.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 425,682 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 30 are 759,511, while total recoveries stand at 744,180. The death toll now stands at 2,162.

The current wave of Covid-19 cases in the UAE, too, shall pass, as has the previous ones, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has reassured residents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said this as he received several Sheikhs and top officials during a socially distanced reception.

Daily Covid cases in the UAE crossed the 2,200-mark on Wednesday, just weeks after they had dipped below 50 earlier this month.

As part of its efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19, Dubai International Airport will now carry out random PCR tests on passengers arriving on some flights.

Passengers arriving from certain countries such as Brazil, India, Bangladesh, Russia, and Pakistan, for example, must undergo mandatory testing.

However, a Dubai Media Office spokesperson has confirmed that additional testing is being carried out on passengers arriving on flights not on screening lists.

Internationally, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday eased inbound travel restriction from seven Omicron variant countries including South Africa ‘with immediate effect,’ but certain protocols would remain intact.

"3 days mandatory quarantine of RAT negative cases from Omicron variant countries (South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia) has been discontinued with immediate effect,” the authority said on its official twitter handle.