Covid-19: Pakistan eases travel restriction for 7 countries

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday eased inbound travel restriction from seven Omicron variant countries including South Africa ‘with immediate effect,’ but certain protocols would remain intact.
"3 days mandatory quarantine of RAT negative cases from Omicron variant countries (South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia) has been discontinued with immediate effect,” the authority said on its official twitter handle.
However, it said certain protocols like vaccination certification, negative PCR report of (maximum 48 hours old) before boarding and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival at airport would remain emplaced.
Besides, the passengers with RAT positive cases would be quarantined for 10 days, while RT PCR [Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test would be undertaken on 8th day of quarantine, as per the previous protocol.
