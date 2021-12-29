Covid in UAE: Third Emirate announces in-person learning in new school term

The force entertained the workers outside their work environment in support of national efforts towards human rights
UAE1 day ago
Schools in Ras Al Khaimah will continue with in-person learning in all private institutions.
According to the RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team, the decision, which includes nurseries, will come into effect in the emirate starting from the second semester.
ALSO READ:
The force entertained the workers outside their work environment in support of national efforts towards human rights
UAE1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wished him success in representing the Emirates in the best possible manner
UAE1 day ago
Stamp showcases most significant achievements of Emirati athletes in the regional and global sports arenas
UAE2 days ago
Top healthcare practitioners advised residents to stick to entertainment activities with smaller groups instead of large gatherings
UAE2 days ago
December 26, 2021 was the last working Sunday for many in the country
UAE2 days ago
The wife and daughter of the resident were transiting via the airport’s Terminal 2
UAE2 days ago
The Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday
UAE2 days ago
From December 27, 2021 till January 2, 2022.
UAE2 days ago