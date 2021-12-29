UAE

Covid in UAE: Third Emirate announces in-person learning in new school term

The decision will affect all private institutions

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 10:47 PM

Last updated: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 10:48 PM

Schools in Ras Al Khaimah will continue with in-person learning in all private institutions.

According to the RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team, the decision, which includes nurseries, will come into effect in the emirate starting from the second semester.

