Covid in UAE: Current wave, too, shall pass, Sheikh Mohamed reassures residents

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince urges community to commit to all Covid safety measures

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 6:46 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 6:55 PM

The current wave of Covid-19 cases in the UAE, too, shall pass, as has the previous ones, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has reassured residents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said this as he received several Sheikhs and top officials during a socially distanced reception.

Daily Covid cases in the UAE crossed the 2,200-mark on Wednesday, just weeks after they had dipped below 50 earlier this month.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “Covid-19 comes in waves. The current wave is less fatal, but spreads faster. The number of cases is increasing because it is spreading faster. It is important for us to preserve our health, safeguard our families and maintain social distancing."

He urged people in the UAE to take care of the vulnerable categories, including the elderly and children. He also urged the community to commit to all Covid safety measures like wearing the mask and social distancing.

"I want to warn and reassure at the same time; warn that the numbers are increasing and reassure that the virus is weakening, as per the scientific facts we have received.

“God willing, we will overcome it like we have in the last two years. My only request to you is to take care of yourself and your families. Also follow all due safety precautions,” he said.

The UAE has beefed up Covid safety measures and is doing everything necessary to curb the increase in the number of cases. It is offering booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines to residents six months after their second dose. This, authorities said, will help boost immunity against the virus.

Some educational institutions will shift to remote learning for the first two weeks when schools reopen after the winter break in January.

Abu Dhabi has reintroduced new border checks and reduced capacity for social events.