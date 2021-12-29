New Year in Abu Dhabi: Police prepare security plan for safe celebrations

UAE: First public holiday for 2022 announced; residents to get long weekend for New Year
Abu Dhabi Police have made a comprehensive security plan to ensure incident-free New Year's celebrations in the emirate.
With star-studded concerts, firework displays from seven hotspots and many dazzling events in Abu Dhabi, heavy rush is expected on the streets from the evening hours on Friday.
Taking proactive measures, police, in cooperation with its strategic partners, have made plans for smooth flow of traffic, reduce congestion, and ensure public adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures to prevent further spread of the virus.
The efforts by police come in line with the tightened measures taken by the government in a bid to avert the risks of spurt in Covid-19 cases after the last New Year's Eve celebrations. A major initiative is the implementation of the Covid-19 entry tests requirements at the border from Thursday.
Regarding the preparation for New Year Eve celebrations, Major-General Ahmed Saif bin Zeytoun Al-Mahiri, director of the Central Operations Sector, said a joint security plan has been prepared to secure all the tourist areas and commercial centres.
Police will strive to implement precautionary measures for the safety and safety of the community members.
The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector has urged motorists to obey traffic laws like wearing seat belts, not using mobile phones while driving, leaving safe distance between vehicles, etc.
Police warned motorists against uncivilised practices like driving recklessly or noisy vehicles, speeding, etc. In case of any emergency, community members have been urged to call 999.
