PCR tests, EDE scans: Abu Dhabi issues New Year’s Eve Covid safety rules

Face masks are mandatory and sanitisers must be provided

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 12:31 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have issued a set of Covid safety protocols for hotels, tourism establishments, event organisers and cultural and leisure venues to follow to host New Year's Eve celebrations.

In a circular, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi said managers of tourism establishments must:

Use the Green Pass protocol: The green status on AlHosn app is activated for 14 days after Covid-vaccinated residents and visitors obtain a negative PCR test result. Ensure that attendees have a negative PCR test result issued no more than 96 hours prior. Implement EDE tests and temperature checks at entry points. Enforce mandatory wearing of face masks. Operate the site at not more than 60 per cent capacity. Ensure adherence to a physical distancing of 1.5 metres. Note that families are allowed to sit together without the need for physical distancing. Define clear entry/exit process. Provide sanitisers. Conduct regular disinfection and sanitisation. Form taskforces to ensure compliance with all specified procedures.

“Please note that the above-mentioned establishments will be checked by DCT Abu Dhabi's inspectors to verify compliance with these instructions. We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned to avoid any legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force,” the regulator added in the circular.

ALSO READ: