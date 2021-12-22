New Year in Abu Dhabi: 40-min firework show to set 3 new Guinness World Records

About 98 workshops will be organised during the festival
The UAE capital promises to enter the New Year with all guns blazing. The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi will set three Guinness World Records with a 40-minute fireworks display to welcome 2022.
The spectacular fireworks show will be held as part of the New Year Eve celebrations in Al Wathba, the Higher Organising Committee of the Festival said.
The fireworks will break world records in terms of volume, duration and form. Last year, the Festival had set two records during the New Year Eve celebrations with 35-minute fireworks.
Also, the drone show will write ‘Welcome 2022’ in the skies for the first time ever. The organisers noted that such a feature in the drone show would be a world-first. Leading up to the fireworks will be concerts by Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali and Iraqi artist Ali Saber.
Apart from these, there will be a host of other events, dances and activities for people of all ages to enjoy as they usher in the new year.
The Festival, which will run until April 1, 2022, highlights the UAE’s heritage and civilisation and aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s stature as a leading tourism and cultural destination in the region.
