New Year's Eve: UAE gearing up for two new Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks

Ras Al Khaimah will first attempt the 'largest number of drones used simultaneously in fireworks displays'

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 7:03 AM

The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is gearing up for two new Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks displays, which will feature drones, lights, and dazzling colours in celebration of the New Year.

The first will be the 'largest number of drones used simultaneously in fireworks displays'.

The second is the 'highest fireworks display featuring drones' with a 12-minute spectacle that will open to the public from 4.00pm to clinch two Guinness World Records.

The 4.7-kilometre area along the waterfront between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village is set to witness breathtaking fireworks.

The breathtaking display will be accompanied by a crescendo of modern and dynamic music with families to be delighted with an added array of activities along the coast opposite Al Marjan Island, according to the Organising Committee for the New Year’s Eve celebration in the Emirate.