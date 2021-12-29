Covid-19: Expo 2020 Dubai reiterates commitment to highest safety protocols

Precautions taken include mask-wearing, on-site PCR testing for Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 9:46 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 9:47 PM

With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the UAE, the organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai have reassured visitors that it is implementing 'stringent' safety measures.

In a recent statement, the world fair said that it prioritised the safety of its visitors and staff.

"The most significant global gathering of 2021 continues to welcome visitors safely and responsibly," the statement said.

"Throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai journey we've worked hard to balance between holding a responsible, safe, fun Expo and navigating our way through a pandemic. Like the city and the country, we have learnt how to live and operate effectively within a Covid world, as long as we remain agile, factual and responsible."

"Expo 2020 Dubai's stringent Covid-19 safety measures are designed to protect everyone visiting and working on site; they include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff, and participants. On-site PCR testing facilities enable frequent testing of Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers."

"The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone continues to be of the highest priority and we remain committed to working with our participants to welcome visitors to a safe, fun and exceptional Expo," it concluded.