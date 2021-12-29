Covid-19: Expo 2020 Dubai reiterates commitment to highest safety protocols

The pavilion represents the country’s history and highlights its growing tourism industry
Expo 20205 days ago
With the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the UAE, the organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai have reassured visitors that it is implementing 'stringent' safety measures.
In a recent statement, the world fair said that it prioritised the safety of its visitors and staff.
"The most significant global gathering of 2021 continues to welcome visitors safely and responsibly," the statement said.
"Throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai journey we've worked hard to balance between holding a responsible, safe, fun Expo and navigating our way through a pandemic. Like the city and the country, we have learnt how to live and operate effectively within a Covid world, as long as we remain agile, factual and responsible."
ALSO READ:
"Expo 2020 Dubai's stringent Covid-19 safety measures are designed to protect everyone visiting and working on site; they include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff, and participants. On-site PCR testing facilities enable frequent testing of Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers, and entertainers."
"The health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone continues to be of the highest priority and we remain committed to working with our participants to welcome visitors to a safe, fun and exceptional Expo," it concluded.
The pavilion represents the country’s history and highlights its growing tourism industry
Expo 20205 days ago
The 45-minute production will feature over 100 dancers, musicians and performers
Expo 20206 days ago
With the upcoming festive and holiday season, the India Pavilion is expected to witness higher footfalls.
Expo 20206 days ago
Revellers will also witness a midnight ‘ball drop’ at Al Wasl Plaza
Expo 20206 days ago
The performance featured some of his most loved Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam compositions
Expo 20206 days ago
The pavilion promotes the country’s tolerant, inclusive and progressive image by featuring the past, present, and future.
Expo 20206 days ago
Organizers pledge to step-up safety measures to ensure visitors' safety
Expo 20201 week ago
Proudly wearing traditional Bedouin outfits, the desert adventurers were beaming with excitement as their journey ended
Expo 20201 week ago