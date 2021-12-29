Your guide to celebrating New Year's Eve in Dubai: 36 firework shows, 29 locations

Comprehensive precautionary measures are in place for the celebrations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 6:08 PM

Dubai has unveiled a diverse line-up of fireworks, live musical entertainment, gala dinners and drone shows as it prepares to host its much-awaited annual citywide New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Featuring a total of 36 fireworks shows at 29 locations across the emirate, the New Year's Eve celebrations are a key highlight of the #DubaiDestinations initiative, which was recently launched by the Dubai Media Council to highlight the exceptional experiences, events and activities offered by the emirate.

With comprehensive precautionary measures across the board, an action-packed roster of events and activities reaffirms the city’s position as an international events destination and the place to be this New Year’s Eve.

Mesmerising fireworks and drone shows

To celebrate both the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and New Year’s Eve, the Eve of Wonders At Burj Khalifa will present a dazzling show unlike anything that has been seen before.

As the clock strikes midnight, the much-anticipated fireworks at the world’s tallest tower will be accompanied by an electrifying laser act synced perfectly to match the choreographed water show at The Dubai Fountain.

For non-stop excitement before the countdown to midnight, NYE at Expo 2020 Dubai includes unlimited fun, festivities and fireworks for the entire family. Spearheading the entertainment will be top international DJs Armin Van Burren and Dimitri Vegas. Visitors can also watch a musical extravaganza at Al Wasl Plaza before the grand finale of two displays of dazzling pyrotechnics.

For a more authentic experience, Dubai's heritage district of Al Seef, located by the historic waters of the Dubai Creek offers a picturesque setting with traditional dhows and centuries-old architecture. The 70 waterfront restaurants in the district, such as ILA and Skafos, provide stunning views of the fireworks, providing old-world charm this New Year’s Eve.

To mark the onset of 2022, the night sky above Dubai will be illuminated with a drone show at 8pm and 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

The incredible aerial spectacle will see hundreds of drones dancing across the sky to create beautiful patterns and illusions. Performed at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR, this magical visual show, which can be seen from one of the many restaurants and eateries in the area, promises to be an unforgettable night.

La Mer is a great choice for anyone looking to combine the best of outdoor fun with New Year's Eve festivities. Ideal for families, little ones can jump around Hawa, La Mer's outdoor trampoline park, or slip and slide all day long at one of the city’s best waterparks, Laguna.

There’s also the chance to interact with two of the incredible Dubai Lights installations, Lightbattle X, from the artists Joost van Bergen, Dirk Schlebusch and Onne Walsmit, where the faster you cycle the more you’ll be rewarded with a flood of colours; and botany-inspired laser show, Rhizome, complete with relaxing soundtrack from artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere.

You can catch breath-taking displays at the following locations: