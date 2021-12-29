New Year’s Eve in Dubai: 2 days of free parking, round-the-clock Metro timings announced

All inbound trips from Expo Rider Dubai Stations and Expo Rider Intercity Stations will be suspended at 10pm and 8pm, respectively, on December 31

Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021

Except for multi-level terminals, all public parking spaces in Dubai will be free to use on Saturday, January 1.

Since December 31 falls on a Friday, parking will be free in any case. This means residents and tourists in Dubai can park their vehicles for free for two days straight.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has also announced timings for public transport means and its other services.

Dubai Metro

The Red and Green Lines will be operating around the clock on New Year’s Eve and day.

Services will start at 8am on Friday, December 31, and go on till 2.15am on January 2 without a break.

On Sunday, the metro will operate from 8am to 1.15am.

Dubai Tram

It will be in service on Friday, December 31, from 9am till 1am on January 2. On Sunday, the tram shall be in service from 9am to 1am.

Buses

Main Stations, including Gold Souq, will operate from 4.50am to 1.22am; and Al Ghubaiba from 4.26am to 12.57am.

At Sub-stations, including Satwa, the buses will run from 4.45am to 11.50pm, except for Route C01, which will be operating around the clock. Al Qusais Bus Station will be in service from 4.50am to 12.04am; Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.02am to 11.30pm; and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 11.47pm.

For inter-city buses and commercial coaches, main stations like Al Ghubaiba will operate from 6.40am to 10.20pm; Union Square from 4.25am to 12.15 am; Deira City Centre from 6.40am to 11.30pm; Al Sabkha from 6.30am to 10.30pm; Etisalat Metro Station from 6am to 9pm; Abu Hail Metro Station from 6.30am to 10.35pm; and Hatta Station from 5.30am to 9.30 pm.

All inbound trips from Expo Rider Dubai Stations will be suspended at 10pm on December 31, while inbound trips from Expo Rider Intercity Stations will be suspended at 8pm.

Vehicle testing centres

They will be closed on Saturday, January 1, but will reopen the next day. The RTA’s customer service centres will be closed from Thursday, December 31, till Sunday, January 2. They will reopen on Monday, January 3.

The RTA has urged residents to abide by all Covid safety measures and wear face masks while using public transport.