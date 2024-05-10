Al Zorah Golf Club to host UAE's best in 2024 EGF Order of Merit Championship finale

The Jack Nicklaus Designed Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman. - Instagram

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 12:12 AM

The 2024 EGF Order of Merit Championship, which takes place at Al Zorah Golf Club this weekend brings to a close the Order of Merit season for all categories.

The Men’s and Ladies Divisions will be played over 54-holes and 36-holes for the Junior Divisions with a stroke play format from Friday May 10th – Sunday May 12th.

The 54-hole event, supported by The R&A, will be World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifiers.

In addition to the Men’s and Ladies’ Gross Order of Merits, the events contested during the season were Ladies Net, Junior Boy’s Gross, Junior Boy’s Net, Junior Girls’ Gross and Junior Girls’ Net.

The leading players from the season long EGF Order of Merits will compete with double points allocated for this final qualifier for those players who have competed the required number of rounds.

The tee times are from 7 am on each day. Three of the top four players in the Men’s Order of Merit are confirmed. They are led by Jonathan Selvaraj (EGF), Viktor Kofod Olsen in third and Oscar Craig (JGE) in fourth. Oscar is very much in-form having made the 36-hole cut at the recent Challenge Tour event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, where he received an EGF invite through winning the Al Hamra Men’s Amateur Open earlier in the season.

Ahmad Skaik (EGF) will compete in the EGF Order of Merit Championship as a tournament Wild Card and as a WAGR qualifier.

Included in the men’s draw are Jay Mullane (JGE), Hoshi Yadav (TIGC), Dan Byrne (The Els Club), Simon Dunn (Tower Links), Nikhil Bhatia (EGC), Victor Larson (The Els Club), Dominic Morton (TIGC), Rashed Al Emadi (EGF), Fedde Wassink (TIGC) and Gustaf Larson (The Els Club).

Selvaraj leads with 3727.25 points, with him playing in all but two events of the 14 qualifying rounds to date with the Order of Merit Championship being the 15th.

In the Ladies’ Division, the top three players: Faye Al Blooshi (EGF), Hannah Alan (EGF) and Aoife Kelly (TIGC) all compete in Al Zorah. The Ladies’ Division has also had 14 qualifiers so far this season.

The EGF Order of Merit points are allocated according to field size, with this year’s Order of Merit Championship being the first time it has been included in the Order of Merits.

2024 EGF Order of Merit Leaders

Men’s

J. Selvaraj (EGF)

A. Hess (EGF)

V. Kofod-Olsen (EGC)

Ladies’

Faye Al Blooshi (EGF)

H. C. Alan (EGF)

A. Kelly (Trump International)