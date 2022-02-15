Coronavirus: UAE reports 930 Covid-19 cases, 2,689 recoveries, 1 death

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 930 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,689 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 61,784.

The new cases were detected through 370,617 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 15 are 870,358, while total recoveries stand at 806,286. The death toll now stands at 2,288.

131.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Starting today, February 15, the UAE will ease capacity and social distance restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to check the spread of the coronavirus.

On February 9, 2022, the NCEMA had announced in a briefing that the capacity of people in entertainment venues, shopping centres, restaurants and cafes, worship places and various means of transportation would be lifted from mid-February.

Businesses in the Emirates also welcomed the government's announcement to lift capacity limits at F&B venues and hopes to put behind the setbacks of the pandemic.

Football stadiums in the country will now operate at 100 per cent capacity while following the AlHosn app's Green Pass protocol.

The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Football Association (UAE FA), has updated the protocol for fans' entry to the stadiums.

Cinemas in the UAE will also begin operating at maximum capacity from today, (February 15).

NCEMA stipulates that each emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.

Heads of various religious institutions in the UAE have welcomed the new social distancing norms in their respective places of worship.

The authorities announced that the necessary social distance rule between people in places of worship had been reduced to one metre.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against Covid-19.

The 20-times major champion is set to return to competitive action at an ATP tournament in Dubai next week for the first time since he was deported ahead of the Australian Open, the year's first tennis Grand Slam.

In news coming from UK, Camilla, the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 73-year-old Charles tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time last week. Clarence House have not given an update on his condition and it did not give any further details about Camilla on Monday.