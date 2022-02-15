Covid-19 Omicron threat remains high in east Europe: WHO

Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases have more than doubled in some countries.

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 1:10 PM

A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures.

Over the past two weeks, cases of Covid-19 have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement