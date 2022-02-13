Covid in UAE: Football stadiums to return to full capacity, use Green Pass system

The small pistol was seized from a passenger on a FlyDubai flight
UAE1 day ago
Football stadiums in the UAE will now operate at 100 per cent capacity while following the AlHosn app's Green Pass protocol.
The UAE Football Association made the announcement in a tweet in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Professional League.
ALSO READ:
Under the new guidelines, all visitors must have a Green Pass on their AlHosn app or a negative PCR test no more than 96 hours old. Those under the age of 12 may be present in the stands if they are vaccinated and present a negative PCR test.
The updated rules will come into effect starting from the semi-finals of the Presidents Cup.
The small pistol was seized from a passenger on a FlyDubai flight
UAE1 day ago
Lowest temperature recorded over country was 8.3°C.
UAE1 day ago
In one instance, a member collected used clothes from members of a WhatsApp group for charity and sold them online as new
UAE1 day ago
They discussed the relations of joint cooperation between the two countries
UAE1 day ago
The UAE Embassy in Ukraine tweeted the advisory
UAE1 day ago
The annual festival is back for its 19th edition starting March 10
UAE1 day ago
This will be Erdogan's first official trip to the Emirates in nearly a decade
UAE1 day ago
Tenth grader Rayan Sajjid Koothrat began playing the sport at just three and a half years old
UAE1 day ago