Covid in UAE: Football stadiums to return to full capacity, use Green Pass system

Fans will have to present a negative PCR test before they are allowed to enter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 10:57 PM

Football stadiums in the UAE will now operate at 100 per cent capacity while following the AlHosn app's Green Pass protocol.

The UAE Football Association made the announcement in a tweet in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Professional League.

Under the new guidelines, all visitors must have a Green Pass on their AlHosn app or a negative PCR test no more than 96 hours old. Those under the age of 12 may be present in the stands if they are vaccinated and present a negative PCR test.

The updated rules will come into effect starting from the semi-finals of the Presidents Cup.