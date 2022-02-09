Covid-19: UAE to phase out most restrictions by mid-February

'Circulation of the virus in an animal population always raises the possibility of getting back to humans'
All Covid-19-related restrictions on limitations of the number of people attending activities and events in tourist destinations and shopping malls will be completely lifted by mid-February, authorities announced Wednesday.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in it's weekly Covid-19 briefing has announced that the capacity of people in entertainment venues and various means of transportation would also be lifted.
Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), said, "The restrictions would be lifted gradually and would reach maximum attendance by mid-February."
The official spokesperson also stated NCEM has decided to raise the maximum capacity of attendees at weddings, events and funerals.
Furthermore, each Emirate will determine the max number of guests allowed for social parties.
Each Emirate has been given the option to adjust the maximum capacity and tighten or ease the precautionary measures as they see fit.
In the UAE, each Emirate has its own disaster management committee that formulates crisis plans at the local level.
The green pass requirements on the Al Hosn app, however, needs to be met.
The decision has been made following the decrease in Covid-19 cases across the country.
Concerned authorities would continue to monitor and periodically review the new measures. Furthermore, authorities will also ensure the application of all preventive measures, such as wearing a mask and ensuring safe distances are maintained.
