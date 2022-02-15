Police clear protesters occupying the Ambassador Bridge for nearly six days fighting govt pandemic measures.
coronavirus1 day ago
Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against Covid-19.
Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported from Australia after an 11-day rollercoaster experience involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.
ALSO READ:
"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," the 34-year-old said, adding that he was aware that he would not be able to travel to most tournaments in the world currently because of his unvaccinated status.
Police clear protesters occupying the Ambassador Bridge for nearly six days fighting govt pandemic measures.
coronavirus1 day ago
Canadian police made several arrests and cleared protesters and vehicles that occupied the Ambassador Bridge
coronavirus1 day ago
As many as 12 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours
coronavirus1 day ago
In the capital, Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Thousands of demonstrators from across France attempted to block traffic in the capital
coronavirus1 day ago
NCEMA stipulates that each Emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 65,068.
coronavirus1 day ago