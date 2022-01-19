Djokovic purchased 80% of Danish biotech firm developing Covid-19 treatment

In past Olympics, any breach of the Olympic charter by athletes was handled solely by the IOC.
Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter Covid-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.
QuantBioRes has around 11 researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, according to Loncarevic, who stressed they were working on a treatment, not a vaccine.
The company is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell, expects to launch clinical trials in Britain this summer, he added.
A spokesperson for Djokovic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The tennis number one has stoked global debate about the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated after he was deported from Australia on Sunday night, ruling him out of the Australian Open.
