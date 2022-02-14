Covid-19: UAE Pro League implements Green Pass system, increases fans capacity to full

Spectators can also attend by presenting a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to the game

UAE Pro League. Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 11:10 AM

The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Football Association (UAE FA), has updated the protocol for fans' entry to the stadiums.

The updated protocols include approving the AlHosn app, Green Pass system or presenting a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to the game, and entry will be allowed to all fans aged 12 and above.

Allowing those aged under 12 to be present in the stands, provided that they have received the UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine or presenting a negative PCR test conducted less than 96 hours prior to the game.

Also, the league announced increasing the fan's capacity in stadiums to 100 per cent in all UAE Pro League competitions.

ALSO READ: