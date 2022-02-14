Covid-19: UAE Pro League implements Green Pass system, increases fans capacity to full

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians bought back the 23-year-old in a fierce bidding war, on a dramatic first day in Bengaluru that witnessed auctioneer Hugh Edmeades retire midway after a fall
Sports1 day ago
The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the UAE Football Association (UAE FA), has updated the protocol for fans' entry to the stadiums.
The updated protocols include approving the AlHosn app, Green Pass system or presenting a negative PCR test less than 96 hours prior to the game, and entry will be allowed to all fans aged 12 and above.
Allowing those aged under 12 to be present in the stands, provided that they have received the UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine or presenting a negative PCR test conducted less than 96 hours prior to the game.
Also, the league announced increasing the fan's capacity in stadiums to 100 per cent in all UAE Pro League competitions.
Sports1 day ago
The Spaniard goes up against Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the first round
Sports1 day ago
A former Olympian said the pair took naked pictures of female athletes, used racist slurs against teammates
Sports2 days ago
South African Oliver Bekker set a new course record with a 10-under round
Sports2 days ago
Leading the 750 horse nominations from 20 countries is American multiple Grade winner Life Is Good, the international ante-post favourite, and fellow States-side raider Hot Rod Charlie
Sports2 days ago
Russian handler unleashes strong UAE Derby contender in Azure Coast
Sports2 days ago
In 2012, making their tournament debut, Chelsea lost by a lone goal to Brazilian club Corinthians in the final
Sports2 days ago