Coronavirus: UAE reports 82 Covid-19 cases, 99 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,655

Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 82 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 99 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,655.

The new cases were detected through 19,982 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on Sunday, January 8, are 1,047,546 while total recoveries stand at 1,030,543. The death toll is still at 2,348.

Over 198,114,216 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

