Covid-19: Greece to require negative tests for travellers from China

All children in this age range will be vaccinated in the next few months, according to a briefing about the current Covid situation in the country
Air travellers to Greece from China must show they have tested negative for Covid-19 48 hours before arrival, a new requirement that will be announced shortly, two government officials said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR) recommended that member states introduce restrictions. Its decisions are usually published within days but Friday is a public holiday in Greece.
"Greece will require a Covid test for people that are travelling from China," one official told Reuters on condition of anonymity after a cabinet meeting. A health ministry official confirmed the decision.
Passengers boarding in transit flights from China will be strongly recommended to wear a face mask, he said.
The decision comes after the country announced it will require travellers from China to take Covid tests before departure and upon arrival
Doctors are exasperated by the persistence of false and misleading claims about the virus.
Total active cases stand at 14,852
Post-arrival random testing of 2% of international travellers, irrespective of port of departure, will continue
New regulation to take effect from tomorrow and applies to all passengers regardless of vaccination status
Total active cases stand at 14,944
The requirement applies to all travellers two years of age and older arriving on flights from China, Hong Kong or Macao