Coronavirus: UAE reports 65 Covid-19 cases, 200 recoveries, no deaths

The cases dropped to double digits for the first time since December 2021 on Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 2:09 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 2:15 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 65 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 200 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

In a session titled ‘6 tips to build an extraordinary brain that doesn't burn out from social media,’ Vishen Lakhiani, author, entrepreneur and founder of Mindvalley spoke about the effects of long term Covid which he suffered from.

“I started noticing that I had multiple tabs in my mind, I couldn’t focus. But the worst part was even though my processing power was in the 1 per cent, my memory was disappearing. I would be with close friends of mine, and I would forget their name,” he said, adding that he felt his brain slowing down, which prompted him to look deeper into it.

He said that the long-term effects of Covid on the brain can be fixed within 4 to 6 months. “Our brain, just like our muscular structure is something that we can fix but the problem is that we don’t bother to pay attention to our brain,” he said before teaching the audience 6 tips on improving the functioning of the brain. “This will help you add two additional hours to your day, you will have powerful focus, you will get more done, your creativity as content creator will go up and your brain will be incredibly sharp,” he said.

