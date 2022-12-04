Coronavirus: UAE reports 74 Covid-19 cases, 202 recoveries, no deaths

Over 197.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Sun 4 Dec 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 74 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 202 recoveries and no deaths.

The last time infections below 100 were recorded was way back on December 13 last year when 92 cases were reported.

The country has fought its way out of the pandemic through perseverance of frontline workers and astute guidance of the visionary leaders. And earlier this month, with the plummeting number of caseloads, the authorities cancelled all restrictions and precautionary measures. And this week the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) shut Covid-19 screening centres in the capital, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

General life and the ongoing festival celebrations being held without restrictions or wearing of masks indicates the pandemic is entering the final phase, said Dr Niyas Khalid, specialist, internal medicine, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi.

“The pandemic is set to enter its fourth year. This has been a prolonged battle fought with a solid response from the UAE through mass vaccination and screening campaigns, complemented with responsible behaviour from the general public. The latest trend in the UAE offers great hope. We may well be in the final phase of the pandemic.”

