Coronavirus: UAE reports 145 Covid-19 cases, 65 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 8:46 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 145 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 65 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,743.

The new cases were detected through 17,835 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 5 is 1,052,664 while total recoveries stand at 1,035,572. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,327,303 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

