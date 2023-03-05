Dubai: New multi-use child care villa opens for underprivileged kids

The facility is able to accommodate up to 14 children, and will host various activities, entertainment programmes and initiatives for their benefit

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 12:49 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 2:33 PM

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has inaugurated a new multi-use villa for children deprived of parental care. The new facility was launched as part of the foundation’s efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for children who have been deprived of the protection and guidance of their caregivers.

The new building is designed to ensure that vulnerable children have full access to the care, support and resources required in nurturing their growth and development. The villa, which has a capacity of accommodating up to 14 children, provides residence and care for male children between the ages of three to 11 and female children up to 13 years of age.

The facility also offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, psychological, social, legal, health and educational support. Additionally, the villa also hosts various activities, entertainment programmes, and initiatives to empower children.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, chairman of the Board of the DFWAC, highlighted how the UAE has enacted several laws and regulations to safeguard children's rights.

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, acting director-general of the foundation, said the Dubai Government is keen to protect the rights of children and “ensure they are raised in a nurturing environment that is conducive to their well-being, regardless of their race or beliefs”.

