AstraZeneca to withdraw Covid-19 vaccine globally as demand dips

File photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 9:19 AM Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 9:20 AM

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic.

The company also said it would proceed to withdraw the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorisations within Europe.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," the company said, adding that this had led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.

The firm's application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the development.

London-listed AstraZeneca began moving into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs through several deals last year after a slowdown in growth as Covid-19 medicine sales declined.

ALSO READ: