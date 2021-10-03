UAE: 32,184 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Over 20.1 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the UAE
The UAE has administered 32,184 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.1 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 204.20 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: US surpasses 700,000 deaths from virus
>> Flying to UAE for work? Bangladesh govt to bear cost of rapid Covid-19 PCR test
The Bangladesh government will bear the cost of rapid Covid-19 PCR tests at Dhaka airport for its UAE-bound workers, a minister said.
While speaking at the Bangladeshi embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Imran Ahmed, Bangladesh's Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, said his ministry will bear the BDT 1,600 (Dh69) cost for the workers flying to the UAE.
"Expatriate workers are remittance fighters of our country. Their contribution to the country's economy is undeniable. The government is working to ensure their welfare. As part of this, the ministry will pay BDT 1,600 for the Covid-19 test at the airport for workers going to the UAE," the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) said, quoting the minister.
The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some other countries to take a rapid PCR test at the airports six hours prior to their departure.
Meanwhile, Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections of the Delta coronavirus on Sunday, health data showed, with authorities struggling to quell the outbreak in the two most populous states and cases spreading to new states.
Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks, reported 1,887 cases and 13 deaths.
The island state of Tasmania, which has not had a case for 58 days, reported a new local infection late on Saturday, and there were new cases in South Australia state over the weekend.
Queensland state has been largely Covid-19-free and reported no new infections, allowing the National Rugby League grand final to kick off in Brisbane on Sunday night, albeit with crowd numbers cut to 75 per cent of capacity to 39,000 people.
The #UAE has administered 20,196,549 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 3, 2021
Official data released on Saturday, Oct 3, said 32,184 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 204.20 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/Sk3bu9UWPe
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 32,184 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Over 20.1 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights...
The flights will operate on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Daily cases in UAE dip below 200
The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.5... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh govt to pay for UAE-bound workers'...
The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India,... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
A child who had been swept away by water was found dead, as two... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Saif attends funeral prayer for pilot ...
Family of the deceased also received condolences through social media ... READ MORE
-
UAE Attractions
Global Village entry ticket to cost Dh20 if...
Price to remain Dh15 for those purchasing the tickets online. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for...
Residents urged to check official weather updates before leaving. READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?