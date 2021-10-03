Flying to UAE for work? Bangladesh govt to bear cost of rapid Covid-19 PCR test

The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some other countries to take a rapid PCR test at the airports six hours prior to their departure.

The Bangladesh government will bear the cost of rapid Covid-19 PCR tests at Dhaka airport for its UAE-bound workers, a minister said.

While speaking at the Bangladeshi embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Imran Ahmed, Bangladesh's Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, said his ministry will bear the BDT 1,600 (Dh69) cost for the workers flying to the UAE.

"Expatriate workers are remittance fighters of our country. Their contribution to the country's economy is undeniable. The government is working to ensure their welfare. As part of this, the ministry will pay BDT 1,600 for the Covid-19 test at the airport for workers going to the UAE," the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) said quoting the minister.

The UAE has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some other countries to take a rapid PCR test at the airports six hours prior to their departure.

According to Global Media Insight, Bangladeshi nationals are the third largest foreign workforce in the UAE, making up around 7.4 per cent of the country;s 8.84 million expat population.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com