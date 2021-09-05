Year of the 50th
UAE to attract 100 coders every day

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
The country aims to increase the number of coders from 64,000 to 100,000 in 12 months.


The UAE on Sunday unveiled a project that will attract 100 coders every day.

“As part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, the ‘100 coders every day’ project aims to attract 3,000 coders every month to the country’s workforce, increasing the number of coders from 64,000 to 100,000 in 12 months,” said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

In July this year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai launched a National Programme for Coders. The landmark programme announced the introduction of a series of national initiatives to develop talent, expertise and innovation in the field of coding.

The ‘100 Coders Every Day’ initiative will facilitate the establishment of programming companies in the UAE through a set of incentives and benefits.

The minister also promised specific agendas for female coders. “We want to have the highest percentage of female coders per capita in the world within the next five years. Female coders are at the heart of this transformation. Through this programme, we’re going to create upskilling programmes for female talent in the UAE.”

PyCon Summit

As part of the nation’s drive towards a knowledge economy, the UAE will also host the ‘PyCon Summit’, the largest programming summit that will be held in the Middle East, Al Olama said.

The event — which is set to take place in the second half of 2022 — will help develop digital talent and expertise, inspire innovative technology projects, and connect a global community of programmers with the public and private sectors, as well as academic institutions.

The summit will bring together experts, leaders, talents and specialists from all over the world, and hold workshops, panel discussions and training sessions to showcase the latest trends and developments in programming and the digital economy.

