UAE Data Law to let individuals control how info is used, shared
It will limit entities' use of personal data for profit.
In the coming weeks, the country will deploy and decree the UAE Data Law — the first federal law of its kind that will be drafted in partnership with major technology companies, a minister announced on Sunday.
The UAE Data Law — announced on Sunday as one of the country’s ‘Projects of the 50’ — will give individuals the freedom to control the way their personal information is used, stored and shared.
“With this law, international companies can call the UAE their home," said Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.
It works in a manner that protects the privacy of individuals and institutions and limits entities’ use of personal data for profit.
“(The law) guarantees personal privacies and the ability for the private sector to grow, innovate, and prosper. It gives individuals the right to be forgotten, the right of access, the right of correction, and the right to be informed,” Al Olama said.
“What we care about in this law is that we don’t consider this a ‘UAE law’ that is going to benefit global companies. It is a global law. It can serve international markets without having to increase investment on compliance issues or even cater to specific needs UAE has,” he explained.
Digital economy will be a major element of the UAE’s grand Projects of the 50.
