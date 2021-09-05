UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed

The projects are set to usher in the next phase of growth for the country

The UAE leadership has announced a slew of grand projects today — the first of 50 new projects that will usher in the next phase of growth for the country.

The launch of the ‘bold new series of national strategic projects’ was jointly announced by the Ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi last Thursday.

The first set of plans were revealed today at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, three months ahead of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations on December 2.

Latest updates:

100 lighthouse projects in priority sectors

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, stated that 100 lighthouse projects have been launched in priority sectors. The UAE will look to invest Dh25 billion in the industry over the next 10 years.

"We are ushering in the next phase of the fourth industrial revolution," she said. "It is a comprehensive programme for the adoption of technology. We are fostering an environment that will ensure continuous growth.

A network of champion companies have been launched, as well as a Readiness index that will provide companies with a roadmap on how to progress on the technology front.

'Attract 100 coders every day'

Over the coming weeks, the UAE will deploy the country's data law. The UAE aims to attract 100 coders every single day, said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

"We want to be home to the best talent — one of the Silicon Valleys of the world," he added. "We want to export technology to the world and have the UAE's data law become the gold standard for the world."

The UAE has offered its coveted Golden Visas to 100,000 of the best coders from around the globe. The aim is to build a community of coders in the country, said Olama. "Emiratis will be a part of this community and upskilling them is the current need."

What's more, the UAE also aims to have the highest ratio of female coders per capita in the next five years, he said. Through this initiative, the UAE will shape the global future of the digital economy.

UAE ‘green visa’ holders can sponsor sons till they are 25

Green visa holders can sponsor their sons’ visas till they turn 25. Usually, sons can be sponsored only till they turn 18.

Green visa holders can also sponsor their parents.

“The green visa is for entrepreneurs and pioneers, among other professions,” said Al Zeyoudi.

While a resident usually has a grace period of 30 days to exit the country after his/her visa has been cancelled, the green visa would allow them to remain in the country for 90-180 days.

Green, freelance visas announced

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has announced the launch of a 'green visa'. He also announced a freelance visa.

Green visas are work permits with residency for pioneers, entrepreneurs and other professionals.

Freelance visa will help people work independently.

Dh5 billion allocated for industrial sector

The second project will see Dh5 billion allocated to Emirates Development Bank to support the industrial sector.

The project was announced by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. Under the directives of the UAE leadership, it will support the use of advanced technology in the Emirates for digital transformation.

New portal to be launched

A new portal called Invest.ae will be launched.

Several foreign markets will be the subject of focus. These markets include Russia, Australia, Holland, Azerbaijan, Italy, Hungary, China, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Poland, New Zealand, and Indonesia.

Basis of the projects revealed

The 50 new projects are based on several principles, said Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs during the event.

> Solidifying the Union is of utmost importance.

> Building the world's most dynamic economy will be the UAE's main focus.

> Advancing education and talent attraction will help maintain the UAE's leading position in the world.

> Fostering positive economic and political relations with the neighbouring countries.

> The UAE is a unified nation in economy, tourism and industry.

> Advanced sciences and digital technologies will shape its future frontiers.

> Open eras and tolerance will remain the firm foundation of its values.

> Political disagreement does not impede the UAE's swift humanitarian aid during crises and emergencies.

> The UAE's approach to political disagreements is through constructive dialogue and peaceful talks.

