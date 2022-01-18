UAE: Pakistan’s foreign ministry strongly condemns Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

'Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 8:42 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 9:01 AM

Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthis in UAE on Monday.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack on civilian areas carried out by the Houthis in Abu Dhabi that claimed several lives, including one Pakistani national. We offer our condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UN and the GCC states also condemned Houthi drone attacks in Abu Dhabi that left three dead – two Indians and one Pakistani. The UAE on Monday vowed that suspected drone attacks on its civilian facilities will not go unpunished.

“Such attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UAE and pose a grave threat to the regional peace and security. Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates in the face of this wanton act of terrorism,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

