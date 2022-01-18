UAE: Adnoc works to ensure reliable supply after fuel depot incident

A Houthi terror attack on fuel tankers claimed three lives in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

File

By Reuters Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 7:48 AM

UAE oil firm Adnoc has activated business continuity plans to ensure reliable, uninterrupted supply of products to local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot in Abu Dhabi, the firm said on Twitter.

It added that it would also work to ensure the safety of employees.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates using drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a minor fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi.

