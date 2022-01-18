Saudi Crown Prince calls Sheikh Mohamed, condemns Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi

The leaders urge the international community to stand up against Houthi militia's violations of international law

Wam

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 2:04 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 2:15 AM

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, strongly condemned the Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi that killed three persons and injured six others.

In a phone call to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed his deepest condolences for the deceased and his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The two leaders affirmed that Houthi militia’s terrorist acts that targeted the Kingdom and the UAE will increase the determination of both the countries to continue to confront those aggressive terrorist acts. They added that the terrorist acts by Houthis aim to destabilise the region's security and stability.

Both the leaders affirmed that the attack stresses the need for the international community to stand up against these violations of international laws and to reject and condemn these terrorist crimes that threaten regional and international peace and security.

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasising the solid ties that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also received a call from King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, who condemned the heinous attack by the Houthi militia on facilities and civil areas in the UAE.

The attack was also condemned by UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss. "I condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks on the United Arab Emirates," Truss tweeted.

France condemned "in the strongest terms" the attack by Houthi terrorist militia on civil facilities in the UAE.

"These attacks threaten the security of the United Arab Emirates and regional stability," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. "France expresses its support for the UAE in the face of these attacks," he added.

Meanwhile, official Spokesperson of the Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier-General Turki Al Malki, said the Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi represented war crimes. In a statement, he said the perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable. “Such crimes sound the alarm of the threat and danger this terrorist militia represents to regional and international security,” he added.

He said the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has intercepted a total of eight bomb-laden drones that were launched towards Saudi Arabia on Monday to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will undertake all necessary measures to deter these hostile acts of the Houthi militia against civilians., civilian objects and economic installations in the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates in response to the threat and fulfilment of the principle of military necessity to protect civilians and civilian objects under the roles and functions of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition and its contributions to maintaining regional and international security of Yemen and the region, in a manner that achieves collective security for the interests of the international community," the statement added.