Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi military sites in air strikes after Abu Dhabi attack

24-hour air operations launched; Houthi militia targeted UAE and Saudi civilian sites on Monday, killing three people in Abu Dhabi

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 8:12 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 8:18 AM

The Saudi-led coalition said on Monday that it had launched air strikes against Yemen's Houthi insurgents, targeting the rebel-held capital Sanaa, following a terror attack on Abu Dhabi.

"In response to the threat and (out of) military necessity, air strikes have begun in Sanaa," the official Saudi Press Agency said on Twitter, few hours after the UAE vowed that the suspected drone attacks on its civilian facilities by Yemen-based Houthi militants will not go unpunished.

Also, the Arab Coalition said the air force was conducting 24-hour air operations in Sanaa, and called on civilians to stay away from Houthi militia camps for their own safety.

“F-15 attack aircraft destroyed two ballistic missile launchers that were in use on Monday,” confirming that “the perpetrators of hostile attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be held accountable,” Saudi Gazette reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, the official Spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, called the terror attacks on UAE's civilian facilities as war crimes and that perpetrators of this act would be held accountable.

A statement issued by the coalition Monday strongly condemned the attack by Houthi terrorist militia, vowing to undertake all necessary measures to deter such attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted eight bomb laden drones on Monday targeting the Kingdom.