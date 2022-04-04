Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'

Not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions, says Russian defence ministry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday to introduce visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" in response to sanctions over Ukraine.
The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.
Authorities said they were documenting evidence of alleged atrocities to add to their case for prosecuting Russian officials for war crimes
A Ukrainian official said 57 bodies had been buried in a mass grave in the town outside the capital
The mayor of Bucha said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army
The mass grave is behind a church in the town centre
The explosions come days after Russia’s defence ministry said two Ukrainian helicopters struck a fuel depot in the same place
Soldiers have also been implicated in looting, including food, clothing, and firewood
