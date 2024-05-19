UAE travel vaccines: List of essential jabs, costs and key information

While everything about the city may scream opulence, residents aren't just blindly spending their hard-earned money
Are you planning to travel outside the UAE? Preparing for an international trip involves more than booking flight tickets and packing your bags. It is essential to be aware of the potential health risks in your destination and take necessary precautions to protect yourself.
You may need to be vaccinated against diseases as international travel increases your chances of getting and spreading diseases that are rare or not found in the UAE. The travellers' vaccinations service provides residents with medical consultation and the recommended vaccines against diseases in other countries as per Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.
Find out which travel vaccines you may need to help you stay healthy on your trip.
Almost all public health centres, clinics and private hospitals in UAE provide residents with travellers' vaccine. Schedule your travel consultation at least 4-6 weeks before your departure. Some vaccines should be given well in advance, to allow the body time to develop immunity.
Vaccinations may depend upon your destination, travel duration, planned activities, and individual health profile. However, here’s a general overview:
Hepatitis A & B: Protects against liver inflammation caused by contaminated food or water.
Typhoid fever: A bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated water or food.
Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis): Safeguards against muscle spasms and respiratory distress, respectively.
Rabies: A fatal viral infection transmitted through animal bites. Considered high-risk in some regions.
Meningococcal Meningitis: Bacterial meningitis affecting the brain and spinal cord. Certain strains are prevalent in specific countries.
Vaccinations based on destination & activities:
Malaria: Mosquito-borne parasitic infection endemic in parts of Africa, Asia, and South America. Medication or vaccination options are available.
Japanese Encephalitis: Viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes in Southeast Asia. Vaccination is recommended for travel during monsoon season.
Yellow Fever: Mosquito-borne viral illness prevalent in parts of Africa and South America. Vaccination required for entry to some countries.
Haemorrhagic Fever Viruses: These can include Dengue Fever, Zika Virus, and Ebola Virus. Vaccination options vary depending on the specific virus and region.
Besides the above mentioned, CDC also lists more possible vaccines that you may need to get for the first time or boosters before you travel:
It is mandatory to take all required doses of vaccination, especially influenza, and to follow all instructions and precautions before UAE pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Haj rituals. The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed that it will be required to present influenza vaccination cards for travellers to Saudi Arabia.
Consult a family medicine doctor to seek advice if you are:
— Vaccines should not be administered to any patient who has previously experienced an allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine
— A medical certificate is required for people with immune deficiencies and cancer patients who are undergoing treatment
— Vaccines should not be administered to patients with moderate to severe health conditions at the time of vaccination
— In case of travelling children, ensure that all vaccinations are administered according to the National Immunisation Programme based on the doses specified for the stage of childhood development
— UAE nationals and residents must pay for the first-time issuance of an International Immunisation Card, as well as a replacement fee in case of card loss
— Immunisation for the purpose of travel is free of charge for UAE nationals regardless of whether or not they hold an EHS Health Card
— UAE residents in the country who hold a valid EHS Health Card are exempt from doctor consultation fees
— UAE residents are not exempt from vaccination fees, regardless of whether or not they hold a valid EHS Health Card
Through Emirates Health Services (EHS) First International Immunisation Card/Replacement of lost or damaged card: Dh20
Vaccination is free at all health centres under Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha). However, consultations with doctors are chargeable and will depend on individual insurance coverage.
In Dubai, a fee of Dh150 will be charged for an online consultation through the Dubai Health app. During the consultation, the doctor will guide you to the nearest clinic and prescribe the necessary vaccination, the cost of which varies.
