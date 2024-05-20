Dubai: Scholarships for outstanding Emirati students; eligibility, required documents, all you need to know

Vaccinations may depend upon your destination, travel duration, planned activities, and individual health profile
Are you a UAE national student in Dubai with outstanding grades and an excellent academic track record? More than 400 scholarships are on offer for exceptional Emirati students in Dubai’s private schools, in a collaboration between the government and the private education sector.
Read on to know more about what the programme means, who can apply, its benefits, and the participating schools.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Under the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)'s partnership with the Knowledge Fund Establishment, this initiative aims to offer high quality educational opportunities for exceptional Emirati students, under Dubai Social Agenda 33.
Some key points to note:
There will be a focus on students who have "demonstrated academic excellence, leadership potential, and a strong commitment to continuing their educational journey," according to the KHDA website.
You can avail a scholarship under the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme, if you meet the following conditions. According to the KHDA website, you must:
Different curriculum have different minimum grade requirements, that you must achieve in order to be eligible for the educational scholarship:
Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will open from May 20 till June 5. Emirati parents can register their children through the KHDA website.
The participating schools and their respective classes are as follows:
It is essential that applications are submitted with all relevant and complete documentation, as the e-system will automatically exclude all incomplete applications once registration closes.
KHDA provides an evaluation for each student at the end of the academic year. These are:
A student can continue in the programme if they achieve a 'Meets Expectations’ or ‘Exceeds Expectations' evaluation. The student will be terminated from the programme if they receive a 'Below Expectations' evaluation.
At the end of each academic year, schools will provide detailed reports of each student to KHDA. The programme team at KHDA reviews these reports, analyses the results and then provides their final evaluation.
ALSO READ:
Vaccinations may depend upon your destination, travel duration, planned activities, and individual health profile
Mass consumption of digital music cannot beat the unique experience of being at a live musical performance
Slander is an offence punishable by imprisonment and hefty fines under the UAE law
Do you want to extend your holiday or do you wish stay to explore employment opportunities? Here's a guide
The country has implemented laws on combatting rumours and cybercrimes aimed at safeguarding individuals and entities against online threats
Motorists can report minor traffic accidents, hit-and-run incidents, police services, vehicle repair services and more
Permit allows motorists to legally drive their vehicles outside the Emirates without further tests and applications
The city offers plenty of spaces for residents to declutter; here's a guide