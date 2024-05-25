UAE visit visa: How to pay overstay fines online in six steps

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 6:07 PM Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:00 AM

Many visitors unintentionally overstay their visit to the UAE, travel agents have recently said, as they are unaware that the grace period has now been scrapped.

Overstaying your visit in the UAE and absconding could cause the visitor to incur a fine of Dh50 per day – regardless of whether you have a residence or visit visa.

If you have stayed in the Emirates beyond your permitted time, you must pay the fine that you have incurred to clear all charges. Here is how you can do so in six steps:

1. Go to the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security and on the home page, click 'Fines and Leave Permits'.

2. You will then be directed to another page, where you must click on 'Start Service' in the 'Fines - Pay Fines - Violations of Entry Permissions or Residences - Pay New Fine' box.

3. If you were on a residence visa then you should fill out the empty fields that appear on the page. If not, click on 'citizens of certain countries' and then fill the empty fields.