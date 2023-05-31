Dubai: Grace period for visit visas scrapped; fines to apply as soon as permit expires, say travel agents

Working out just on the weekend can offer comparable health benefits, if you block off enough time and the exercise is intense enough
A grace period to exit the UAE for visit visas issued in Dubai is no longer applicable, Khaleej Times can reveal. Travel agents have shared notices about the new directive with their clients.
“There is no grace period anymore. From the date of entry, the stay duration is as per the type of visa (30 days or 60 days),” a travel agent told its clients.
Firosekhan, operation manager at Arabian Business Centre (Amer Centre – Sheikh Zayed Road), told Khaleej Times that all emirates except Dubai had done away with the 10-day grace period for visit visas. The grace period only applied to visas issued in Dubai. From May 15, authorities in Dubai have also removed the grace period. This means a visitor or tourist must exit the country before their visas expire. Failing this, overstay fines will apply.
A call centre executive from the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) confirmed that there is no grace period for visit visas issued anywhere in the UAE. Fines are calculated as soon as the document expires.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
Working out just on the weekend can offer comparable health benefits, if you block off enough time and the exercise is intense enough
Sweating, stomach pain, headaches — experts explain what happens physiologically when you eat spicy foods, and what that may mean for your health
People run together at the same time from all over the globe to support the cause for spinal cord research
Their boundary-blurring desserts reflect their Korean background and French training
ICOPLAST Conference showcases latest innovations in cosmetology, highlights emirates' leading role in the field
During the race, competitors sail solo, non-stop, around the world via 5 Great Capes and return to their starting point, and are not allowed to use technology available after 1968
Filipino American designers across the United States and Canada are putting their own spin on classic Filipiniana outfits for a new generation of brides
There are plenty of options for those living alone to enjoy the festive atmosphere during the long weekend