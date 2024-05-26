UAE: Graduated from a private university? Here's how to get your documents attested

File Photo

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:00 AM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:57 PM

Are you a fresh university graduate who got your first job? Or do you need to get your documents in order to apply for a Golden Visa? Whether it's for applications to a programme of higher study, a job, or any other professional platform, you will need to get your documents attested.

Here is a step-by-step guide for students and graduates of higher education within the country to attest their documents online, including the cost, steps involved, and estimated time taken.

Students or graduates of private institutions of higher study in UAE can attest their documents online in the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website. Students of public institutions of higher education in the country do not require attestation of documents.

What are the steps I need to follow?

Visit moe.gov.ae or open the MOE UAE application Click on 'Service catalog' under 'Services' in the website, or go to the services tab on the app Select 'Request for attestation of academic and professional university qualifications issued in the UAE' Click on 'Start new application' Login through UAE Pass Fill out the application, upload the required documents and pay the fees Once your application is reviewed, it will either be attested or rejected

What are the required documents?

The documents required vary depending on the document you wish to attest. Here is a list of all the documents you need according to MOE, based on the category:

Attestation of diploma or bachelor's degree:

Graduation certificate or statement of graduation

Transcript

Previous qualification (attested copy of a secondary school certificate or diploma if issued by a private institution in the UAE, or an equivalency certificate of the same if issued by an institution outside the UAE)

Attestation of graduate diploma or master's degree:

Graduation certificate or statement of graduation.

Transcript

Previous qualification (attested copy of a bachelor’s degree if issued by a private institution in the UAE or an equivalency certificate of the same if issued by an institution outside the UAE)

Attestation of doctoral degrees:

Graduation certificate or statement of graduation

Transcript

Previous qualification (attested copy of a master’s degree if issued by a private institution in the UAE or an equivalency certificate of the same if issued by an institution outside the UAE)

Attestation of documents for continuing students:

The document to be attested is required. This could include a 'to whom it may concern' letter, or a transcript.

Attestation of documents for education faculty members: