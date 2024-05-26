E-Paper

UAE: Graduated from a private university? Here's how to get your documents attested

A guide to the cost, steps involved, and documents required

by

Poojaraj Maniyeri
File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:00 AM

Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 12:57 PM

Are you a fresh university graduate who got your first job? Or do you need to get your documents in order to apply for a Golden Visa? Whether it's for applications to a programme of higher study, a job, or any other professional platform, you will need to get your documents attested.

Here is a step-by-step guide for students and graduates of higher education within the country to attest their documents online, including the cost, steps involved, and estimated time taken.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Students or graduates of private institutions of higher study in UAE can attest their documents online in the Ministry of Education's (MOE) website. Students of public institutions of higher education in the country do not require attestation of documents.


What are the steps I need to follow?

  1. Visit moe.gov.ae or open the MOE UAE application
  2. Click on 'Service catalog' under 'Services' in the website, or go to the services tab on the app
  3. Select 'Request for attestation of academic and professional university qualifications issued in the UAE'
  4. Click on 'Start new application'
  5. Login through UAE Pass
  6. Fill out the application, upload the required documents and pay the fees
  7. Once your application is reviewed, it will either be attested or rejected

What are the required documents?

The documents required vary depending on the document you wish to attest. Here is a list of all the documents you need according to MOE, based on the category:

Attestation of diploma or bachelor's degree:

  • Graduation certificate or statement of graduation
  • Transcript
  • Previous qualification (attested copy of a secondary school certificate or diploma if issued by a private institution in the UAE, or an equivalency certificate of the same if issued by an institution outside the UAE)

Attestation of graduate diploma or master's degree:

  • Graduation certificate or statement of graduation.
  • Transcript
  • Previous qualification (attested copy of a bachelor’s degree if issued by a private institution in the UAE or an equivalency certificate of the same if issued by an institution outside the UAE)

Attestation of doctoral degrees:

  • Graduation certificate or statement of graduation
  • Transcript
  • Previous qualification (attested copy of a master’s degree if issued by a private institution in the UAE or an equivalency certificate of the same if issued by an institution outside the UAE)

Attestation of documents for continuing students:

  • The document to be attested is required. This could include a 'to whom it may concern' letter, or a transcript.

Attestation of documents for education faculty members:

  • The document(s) to be attested is required. This could include a 'to whom it may concern' letter.

Attestation of documents if student has transferred hours:

  • A transcript of the transferred hours issued from institutions of higher education in the UAE must be attested by the MOE. If it was issued by a public institution, the copy of the transcript is required.
  • A transcript of the transferred hours issued from institutions of higher education outside the UAE. The authenticity of the transcript must be provided from the institution, or a correspondence will be done by the MOE with the UAE embassies or cultural attache.

What is the cost, time taken and other conditions?

The cost is Dh50 for each document to be attested. The transcript will be counted as one document. The estimated time for the attestation service is three working days.

The documents should meet the following conditions:

  • They must be clear, scanned copies in the pdf format
  • They must be issued from a licensed institution providing recognised programs by the MOE
  • The student ID and specialisation must be mentioned in the documents
  • The documents must be notarised with a certified seal and signature by the issuing institution
  • The document must be attached as a separate file in the required documents field

For documents that require attestation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which may include transcripts from outside UAE, birth certificates, marriage certificates, medical reports, and employment contracts, you can attest them through Mofa's online platform.

Poojaraj Maniyeri

