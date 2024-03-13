UAE: How to get certificates attested; fees, online process explained

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 1:42 PM

Whether you just landed a job or welcomed a baby in the UAE, chances are you will be required to submit a document that should have been attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa).

Certificates issued within and outside the UAE will need to have a Mofa stamp to be considered valid. Among the documents that usually require attestation are diplomas and transcript of records, birth certificates, marriage certificates, medical reports, and employment contracts.

Previously, residents had to visit Mofa centres to get documents attested. Today, the procedure can be done anytime, anywhere — via the ministry's online platform.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Get the documents ready

Before starting the application, make sure your certificate meets the requirements:

>> It has to be the original document in English or Arabic (or an official translation of it).

>> It must be attested by the appropriate governing bodies prior to submission. If the certificate was issued abroad, it needs to be stamped by the UAE Embassy or Consulate or by an accredited foreign mission in the UAE.

>> It must not be laminated.

Step 2: Log into the Mofa website (www.mofa.gov.ae)

It's best to log in with your UAE Pass to complete this step in seconds. Otherwise, you will have to register.

Step 3: Access the service

Once logged in, go to the 'Services' tab and select 'Services for Individuals', which will lead you to the 'Documents Attestation' option.

Step 4: Fill out the form, answer questions online

You'll have to provide details about the document you are submitting, including its country of origin. Take note that you can get more than one certificate attested in one go.

During this step, you will also be asked to select your preferred courier service.

Step 5: Pay the fees online

Payments can be done via credit card, direct debit, Samsung Pay, or Apple Pay. Fees are charged for every document.

Attestation of individual certificates issued within and outside the UAE costs Dh150 per document. Take note that diploma and transcript of records are considered two documents.

The same fee applies to invoices. However, documents used for commercial purposes — such as company set-up contracts and commercial licences — are charged Dh2,000.

Step 6: Wait for the courier service

Hand over the document/s to the courier at the specified time and location.

Step 7: Receive your attested certificate

If there are no issues with the document you submitted, you will get it back with the Mofa stamp in three days, depending on the chosen courier service.

Should there be any issues, it will be sent back to you with a note on what needs to be done.

