UAE makes influenza vaccination mandatory for Umrah and Haj pilgrims

It is mandatory to take all required doses of vaccination, especially influenza, and to follow all instructions and precautions before UAE pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Haj rituals.
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed that it will be required to present influenza vaccination cards for travellers to Saudi Arabia starting on March 26. This preventive measure is taken as part of its commitment to protecting the health and safety of pilgrims, Haj performers, their families, and all segments of society, from infectious diseases.
Authorities strongly recommended travellers to visit health centres well in advance of departure, particularly for those with chronic illnesses. Vaccinations are readily available at both government health centres and private hospitals for the prevention and controlling of infectious and communicable diseases.
The Ministry has outlined key guidelines before travelling:
The Ministry also clarified that individuals who have previously received the influenza vaccine within the past year are exempt from obtaining a new vaccination. Approved vaccination cards can be obtained through the Al Hosn application and presented at travel checkpoints.
Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rend, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Sector, emphasized that including the influenza vaccination along with other vaccinations for Haj and Umrah travellers comes within the Ministry's special attention to ensure their health and safety, especially for those with chronic diseases, the elderly, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.
He affirmed the high-level coordination between the efforts of state institutions concerned with organising and caring for the affairs of pilgrims' convoys, ensuring their health and safety during performing Haj and Umrah without exposing them to any health problems, aiming to protect them and society from all potential health risks, especially infectious and chronic diseases.
If you fall into the category of people who are at high risk of developing flu-related complications, it is especially important that you get the vaccination. You are considered high risk if you:
The pneumococcal vaccine is available to adults and children above age 2. The Saudi Arabia authorities recommend that pilgrims aged 65 and over get this vaccination prior to travel and also younger adults who have:
