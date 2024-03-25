Abu Dhabi: New wellness clinic for women launched in Al Bandar

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 1:23 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 1:26 PM

A new wellness clinic has been launched in Abu Dhabi to address issues related to menopause.

Most women experience menopause (a life stage marking the end of reproductive years) between the ages of 45 and 55 years as a natural part of biological ageing. However, perimenopause – the transitional period can last for years and sometimes even a decade.

According to WHO, perimenopausal and postmenopausal symptoms can be disruptive to personal and professional lives, and changes associated with menopause will affect a woman’s health as she ages. Therefore, perimenopausal care plays an important role in the promotion of healthy ageing and quality of life.

Laha Wellness Hub launched by M42 is a dedicated preventive women’s wellness clinic at HealthPlus Family Clinic in Al Bandar. The specialised clinic is tailored for women aged 35 and above.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, managing director and group CEO of M42, said the clinic goes beyond traditional healthcare.

“M42 aims to create a community and support network for women, rewriting the narrative around largely unspoken women’s health topics such as perimenopause and menopause, empowering women to navigate this journey with confidence. This is a holistic commitment to the wellbeing of our community, reflecting our dedication to a healthier, more equitable future,” he said.

Symptoms, mental impacts

The hormonal changes associated with menopause can affect physical, emotional, mental, and social well-being. It can affect performance at work and, consequently, opportunities for career development and progression. The symptoms experienced during and following the menopausal transition vary substantially from person to person. Symptoms include headaches and fatigue; hot flushes and night sweats; changes in the regularity and flow of the menstrual cycle, culminating in cessation of menstruation; vaginal dryness, pain during sexual intercourse and incontinence; difficulty sleeping/insomnia; mental health impacts such as changes in mood, depress

‘Women neglect own health’

Dr Neha Gami, consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology, from HealthPlus Family Center, Al Bandar, emphasised the importance of the clinic in addressing the underserved needs of women.

“Women make up 50 per cent of the global population, but tend to neglect their own health needs, especially when it comes to menopause. Empowering women starts with addressing their unique needs. The Laha Wellness Hub fills a crucial gap, offering specialised preventive care and education, ensuring every woman's wellbeing is a priority.”

Donna Howarth, founder of Middle East Menopause Organisation, hailed the opening of the clinic as a “significant step” in changing the menopause landscape in the UAE.

“Choice is of significant importance – offering a variety of approaches and options enables women to make informed decisions. Moreover, the clinic signifies a broader recognition of menopause which helps to destigmatise and encourage open conversation.”

Half-day leave policy

M42 has made the clinic available to its staff as part of a new corporate policy to support female staff through menopause and promote gender equity. To further support the well-being of its employees and encourage a preventive approach to health, M42 has introduced a half-day well-being leave policy for all its staff.

“We understand that menopause can have a dramatic impact on life as a whole for women, and this includes work, how they feel at work, their productivity, and the choices they make when it comes to their career. It is a condition that is not often acknowledged or addressed, yet it impacts such an enormous number of women globally,” said Suaad Al Hammadi, group chief human capital officer at M42.

Al Hammadi noted that more than 60 per cent of the group’s workforce is made up of women.

