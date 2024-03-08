'Success shouldn't cost health, family': Women doctors in UAE on being role models, excelling at work

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 8:34 AM

The UAE’s healthcare sector is filled with inspirational women professionals who have proved their mettle during every crisis.

Celebrating International Women’s Day today, leading physicians tell Khaleej Times how they managed a work-life balance, succeeded in their careers by embracing each challenge as an opportunity, and advice for the next generation.

Dr Summia Zaher, born into a family of doctors in Manchester, is the current medical director at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi.

As a mother of two, she navigated the complexities of being available to her children without compromising her career by deciding to move to the UAE.

“I felt the need to explore a career in a country that was family-friendly and where there would be many role models for my daughter to choose from regardless of the career path she chose,” said the consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist with more than 20 years of experience.

Dr Summia Zaher

Balancing professional and personal life, Dr Summia involves her children in preparing her lectures, thereby fostering a connection between her role as a mother and a medical leader.

Reflecting on a key moment in her career, she recalled: “I had to make the difficult decision to return to work early from maternity leave, which meant I missed out on a lot of special family milestones.”

Her cherished memory is having her three-year-old boy share the stage as she received recognition from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) President.

Dr Summia strives to empower others, rejecting the notion that struggle is a necessary rite of passage and advocates for flexible working and a positive work-life balance.

“Success does not have one definition, and it shouldn’t come at the expense of your health or family.”

Dr Mary Phyllis Robert

Dr Mary Phyllis Robert has dedicated 35 years of her life to the profession, and looking back, she recalled it was her late father who encouraged her to be a doctor.

“From my childhood, he inspired and showed me the way. He is no more, but still, he is my hero,” said the specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Among her many professional milestones, Dr Mary takes pride in delivering a premature baby at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi. The resilience of the infant, who survived after spending three months in the NICU, left an indelible mark on her career.

Dr Mary advocates for women to forge ahead despite challenges.

“Women should stride forward undeterred by any obstacles. They must recognise their pivotal role as the cornerstone of family and society,” said Dr Mary, who draws strength from her own family, with her husband and two daughters working as gynaecologists.

Dr Mary’s commitment to excellence in her field has earned her the Performance Excellence Award from the International Academic and Research Excellence Awards (IARE) in 2020.

Dr Sawsan Abdel-Razig, chief academic officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, has been working in the UAE since 2007 in various capacities within the healthcare sector.

Dr Sawsan Abdel-Razig

“It all began as a hospital medicine physician and an internal residency director at one of the public tertiary hospitals in Abu Dhabi. Over time, my roles have evolved, and I’ve taken on diverse responsibilities, including leading the medical education section at the DoH – Abu Dhabi. In that role, I was responsible for establishing key regulatory standards for professional health education.”

In her current role, she is responsible for the development and administration of medical education and clinical research programmes at CCAD.

“Along my journey, I’ve had the privilege of leading important initiatives aimed at aligning the skills and knowledge of the healthcare workforce to ensure the provision of world-class care and meet the unique needs of our UAE community.”

Dr Farhana Bin Lootah is an award-winning Emirati physician, who has been involved in several governmental programmes and events for the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, UAE.

Dr Farhana Bin Lootah

“My journey in the healthcare sector has been both challenging and rewarding. From the rigorous educational path to actively participating in patient care, each step has been a learning experience,” the internal medicine consultant at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre said.

Talking about obstacles faced as a woman, she pointed out: “Gender-related challenges have been present, but the unwavering support from the leadership and the commitment to excellence have helped overcome these obstacles. Embracing opportunities and showcasing competence have been essential in breaking barriers.”

Dr Farhana noted that balancing professional and personal life is an ongoing process.

“Setting clear priorities, effective time management, and having a support system, both at work and home, have been vital in maintaining a healthy balance,” said Dr Farhana, with 21 years of experience specialising in diabetes and endocrinology.

For aspiring young women, she said: “Pursue your passion relentlessly, seek mentorship, and never underestimate the power of your capabilities.”

Dr Mirna Aoudi, a service line manager at Capital Health Screening Centre, has been in Abu Dhabi for nearly two decades and believes early planning is a key to success in balancing professional and personal life.

Dr Mirna Aoudi

“Working as a frontliner during the Covid-19 pandemic helping people while at the same time pursuing my education towards some medical exams and supporting my son with remote education made me realise that nothing is impossible if you want to achieve it.”

Dr Mirna noted that women bring unique qualities to patient care, research, and leadership in the medical field.

“It is a field where compassion meets expertise, the presence of women is not just welcomed but necessary. I advise every woman to follow her passion, embrace the challenges, and seek support and mentorship to make a difference in patient lives, which brings back a rewarding experience on a personal and professional level.”

Dr Batool Jamal Abuhalimeh

Dr Batool Jamal Abuhalimeh noted that throughout history, women have played a vital role in shaping the healthcare sector and enhancing the health of individuals and communities.

“We have a unique responsibility in preventing vascular diseases as these are more prevalent in the female population. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness, promote preventive measures, and advocate for early detection and treatment,” said the staff physician of vascular surgery at the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr Batool said that regular physical activity and a balanced diet can lower the risk of chronic illnesses and enhance overall well-being.

“By addressing food insecurities and promoting nutrition education, women can make significant contributions to the health and well-being of the wider community,” said Dr Batool, who received her medical degree from the University of Sharjah.

