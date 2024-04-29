Dubai: RTA conducts preventive maintenance of sidewalks spanning 80,000 sqm

'Years of hard work ruined': UAE business owners grapple with losses, try to rebuild after floods
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried out extensive sidewalk maintenance works across the emirate. The project, which is undertaken under the Preventive Maintenance Plan 2023, spanned more than 80,000 square metres, encompassing residential, tourist, commercial, economic, and coastal areas all over Dubai.
The maintenance works undertaken covered several types of sidewalks for pedestrians, crosswalks, service roads, and combined use (pedestrians and cyclists). The scope also covered addressing sidewalks that had suffered from subsidence, erosion, damage, or the loss of tiles due to improper use or environmental impacts.
Engineer Hussein Al-Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, "The completion of sidewalk maintenance works is part of RTA's broader strategy aimed to preserve street assets, and ensure the durability, safety, and sustainability while maintaining the aesthetic look of the city."
"The project enhances the safety of pedestrians and sidewalk users in line with top-class standards worldwide, thus contributing to the fruition of RTA's vision: The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility," Al-Banna added.
"RTA intends to raise the scope of its preventive maintenance work on sidewalks across the city by at least 10 percent for the current year, 2024, compared to the previous year," said Al-Banna.
"The plan covers sidewalk maintenance works at Al Wuheida, Al Khabisi, Al Twar 2, Al Sufouh 1, 2nd December Street, and the cycling track on Jumeirah Street. Maintenance works will also be carried out on sidewalks on Al Rigga and, Al Muraqabat roads cycling tracks in Dubai Marina, intersections along Jumeirah Street, and the service sidewalks on Sheikh Zayed Road."
"RTA is keen to continue addressing all necessary safety measures to ensure the safe and smooth flow of pedestrian traffic during the sidewalk maintenance and rehabilitation works across the emirate."
