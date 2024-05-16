UAE: Gold prices continue to rise, jump Dh4 per gram

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 9:29 AM Last updated: Thu 16 May 2024, 9:32 AM

Gold prices continued their upward trend at the opening of the markets in UAE on Thursday, jumping Dh4 per gram in the past 24 hours.

The 24K variant of the yellow metal jumped Dh0.75 per gram to Dh289.5 at 9 am UAE time as against Dh288.75 at the close of the markets on Wednesday. Similarly, the other variants were also trading higher in early trade.

According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh268.25, Dh259.5 and Dh222.5 per gram, respectively.

[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]

Spot gold was trading at $2,391.93 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time on Thursday as the US dollar and bond yields weakened on the increasing likelihood of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve as early as September.