From Cristiano Ronaldo to BTS: Superstars who helped raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

Millions of people are now living in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria last week. As the death toll climbed to over 41,000, the mounting humanitarian crisis has prompted the world to rally around the countless families who lost everything in one of the worst disasters in 100 years.

In the wake of the tragedy, Good Samaritans have emerged, with some sharing millions worth of aid without disclosing their identities.

Famous celebrities — from the entertainment industry to the sports world — are also giving what they can to help earthquake survivors get back on their feet.

Here are some of the stars who have stepped forward:

Football stars Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar give signed jerseys for auction

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jr are just four football greats who have put their signed jerseys up for auction to help the earthquake victims.

The initiative started when Merih Demiral, a Turkish football player for Italian club Atalanta, reached out to his fellow athletes and asked for signed gear he could put up for bidding to raise funds.

Demiral was able to auction off shirts from his former teammates Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci, and Paulo Dybala, raising a total of 5 million Turkish liras or about $265,500 (around Dh975,150). In other tweets, he confirmed that Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar also joined the drive.

The Turkish football player‚ whose drive is still ongoing, said that all proceeds from the sale will be donated to Turkish non-profit organisation Ahbap, in support of its relief efforts for those in earthquake zones.

K-Pop groups like BTS and Twice share their blessings

Jimin and J-Hope, members of the famous K-Pop group BTS, have given 100 million won (around $77,000 or Dh282,810) each to Unicef for its relief efforts for children in Turkey and Syria, according to media reports.

Actress Suzy and married couple Song Yoon-ah and Sol Kyung-gu shelled out 100 million won (around $77,000 or Dh282,810) and 50 million won (around $38,500 or Dh141,295), respectively, according to the Korean Committee for Unicef.

The Save the Children foundation also said K-pop girl group Twice donated 200 million won (around $154,000 or Dh565,180).

Heavy metal legends Metallica donate $250,000

Through its non-profit foundation All Within My Hands, the Americal heavy metal band Metallica has announced a $250,000 (around Dh918,200) donation to two organisations that are operating on the ground, providing relief since the day after the quakes hit.

Funding much-needed medical aid and meals, the financial support went to Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen.

Salt Bae pledges $1.3 million

Celebrity chef Nusr-Et, more popularly known as Salt Bae, on Thursday announced that he and his company will be giving $1.3 million to help those affected by the tragedy in Turkey.

Besides the massive donation, Nusr-Et has also been feeding as many as 5,000 people every day in earthquake-hit zones with a mobile kitchen set up specifically for the cause.

