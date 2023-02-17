Dubai: Global Village announces donation of ticket proceeds for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

The new mechanism aims to facilitate access to an accomplished justice system
Dubai's famous festival park Global Village on Friday announced that it will be donating 15 per cent of its entry ticket revenues on February 19. It will be the same day as The Virgin Radio 15th Birthday Concert.
Entry to the concert is included in the purchase of a Global Village ticket with 15 per cent of proceeds going to the Emirates Red Crescent 'Bridges of Giving' relief campaign, in support of those affected by the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.
The donation will apply to all tickets purchased at gate or online and used on February 19.
The birthday bash will star headliners RAYE, Tinie Tempah, and Dany Neville. The Virgin Radio Dubai 104.4 hosts will be broadcasting live from 4pm and will also take to the stage for some special surprises, including fireworks. The concert starts at 6pm on Sunday.
Global Village is the latest UAE company to have announced support for the thousands of people who are suffering from the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that killed over 41,000. Some firms have pledged millions worth of aid, while others have set up pop-up kitchens on the ground.
Thousands of UAE residents are coming together, too, with many volunteering to package relief under the Bridges of Giving campaign.
